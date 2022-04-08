Disney to Make Changes to Beloved Country Bear Jamboree

The Country Bear Jamboree is one of the very last attractions that Walt Disney personally helped develop.

The beloved entertainment show features animatronic bears who put on a show for Walt Disney World Resort Guests right in the midst of Frontierland.

There have been rumors about updates coming to the attraction for years as many Disney Guests have argued it is due for a retheme.

Just recently, Disney filed a permit for changes that will be coming to the Country Bear Jamboree. The contractor on the permit is Buena Vista Construction Company, which provides much of the construction at the Disney Parks. The description for the permit is vague, but is to “provide labor, material, and/or electrical for construction.”

Disney has not scheduled closure for the attraction as of yet, but one could come in the future as construction gets underway.

The official description of Country Bear Jamboree reads:

This Hootenanny is a Real Hoot Step inside the rustic theater known as Grizzly Hall and take your seat before the lights dim. Clap along as 18 Audio-Animatronics hillbilly bears play and sing during this 16-minute, foot-stompin’ cele-bear-tion. You’ll hear a medley of original and classic tunes—all performed by the zaniest critters in the woods. Overflowing with humor, heart and a few surprises, this crowd-pleasing show features a down-home, southern sensibility you and your cubs will love.

Walt Disney’s Pawprints Country Bear Jamboree is one of the very last attractions that Walt Disney personally helped develop. Originally planned for a never-built Disney ski resort in Mineral King, California, the show with the singing bears happily moved out to Florida in 1971 and has been performing daily at Magic Kingdom park ever since.

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned! You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to ride the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of potential changes coming to Country Bear Jamboree? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!