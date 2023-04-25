Disney Park Goes All In on Splash Mountain, Rejects Tiana Retheme

Nothing’s caused quite as much drama in the Disney Parks community over the past year as Splash Mountain.

First opened in 1989, Splash Mountain was Disney’s first-ever water ride – and its first (and only) attraction themed after Disney’s most problematic movie, Song of the South (1946).

Until earlier this year, Guests could find the attraction in Disneyland, Magic Kingdom, and Tokyo Disneyland. However, following an announcement in June 2020 that Splash Mountain would be rethemed to The Princess and the Frog (2009) – and despite futile protests from newfound Song of the South loyalists – Disney World Guests said their final farewell to the laughing place on January 23.

For now, Splash Mountain is still soaking Guests at Disneyland. But on May 31, 2023, its West Coast location will also close for its Tiana’s Bayou Adventure transformation.

Tokyo Disneyland, however, is a different story. Disney’s Japanese residence has yet to take an official stance in the Splash Mountain makeover narrative. And judging by Tokyo Disneyland’s latest announcement, the Park is perfectly content with keeping Splash Mountain in its current state.

From July 4 to September 6, 2023, Tokyo Disneyland Guests can enjoy Drenched MAX! – an amped-up version of Splash Mountain that uses more water to leave Guests soaking wet.

This is Tokyo Disneyland’s second consecutive year of Drenched MAX! However, considering that it’s the first time it’s held the event since other Parks started to scrub traces of Song of the South from Disney property, it seems like a much more emphatic message that Tokyo’s Splash Mountain is here to stay.

Like other iterations of Splash Mountain, the attraction features animals from the 1946 film that’s long been accused of a racist idealization of plantation life. In March 2020 – three months before Disney announced the ride’s transformation – Disney CEO Bob Iger stated: “I’ve felt, as long as I’ve been CEO, that ‘Song of the South’ was – even with a disclaimer – was just not appropriate in today’s world.”

Owned by the Oriental Land Company, Tokyo Disneyland isn’t subject to the same operational leadership as its American counterparts. That means that any decisions such as changing a ride out of cultural sensitivity are subject to OLC and OLC alone.

While there were Japanese news reports in 2020 that “consideration was being given about what to do with [Splash Mountain] at the Tokyo Park,” a refurb seems highly unlikely. Judging by the Park’s track record, these kinds of updates just aren’t a huge priority; just see Pirates of the Caribbean, which reopened from its lengthy refurbishment earlier this year with, much to many fans’ surprise, the controversial “We wants the redhead!” scene (now replaced in its sister attractions worldwide due to concern over derogatory depictions of women) still intact. For now, at least, Br’er Rabbit and co live to see another day.