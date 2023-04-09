Disney Parks Fans Mock Last-Ditch Effort to Save Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024. The controversial Song of the South (1946) themed ride has garnered somewhat of a cult following in the months ahead of the Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme as multiple protests and petitions fail to save the doomed water ride.

Just one person attended a recent Save Splash Mountain protest at The Walt Disney Company headquarters in Burbank, California. That hasn’t stopped some fans, who congregate in a Facebook group.

TikToker @missparkhopper recently shared a photo of a Splash Mountain sign allegedly made for a protest outside Disneyland Resort on April 18. “BUGS BUNNY EVIL TWIN LOOKS SO SAD LOOOOL LIKE WHO MADE THIS,” she wrote:

Hundreds of Disney Parks fans mocked the effort to save Splash Mountain. “Not the papyrus font,” said @sarah_knows_nothing.

“You know what, it was never that serious,” @axgieles wrote.

“Omg, why are they like this?” @domais asked.

Even some Br’er Rabbit fans found the sign cringeworthy. “As a splash mountain fan this has me dying,” said @.vintage.gal.

Despite rumors, no official closing date for Splash Mountain in Critter Country at Disneyland Park has been announced. Work has already begun on the Princess Tiana retheme in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, but Tokyo Disneyland will not retheme its version of the log flume ride.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

