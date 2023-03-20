SaveSplashMountain Protest Fails Miserably, ONE Fan Shows

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2024. Disneyland Park has not announced a closing date for its version of the log flume ride, though its maintenance has been neglected. Magic Kingdom, on the other hand, started construction the day after Splash Mountain closed permanently in January.

Many fans of the controversial Song of the South (1946) themed ride were desperate to save it, with thousands signing a petition and participating in a #SaveSplashMountain social media campaign. Some scheduled a protest at The Walt Disney Company headquarters in Burbank, California on March 18, hoping to reach Disney CEO Bob Iger.

But when the time came, only one Br’er Rabbit fan showed up. A lone man with a “Free Uncle Remus” sign was photographed walking back and forth in front of Disney HQ. @esplanerd shared his photos and a video of the man being confronted by Disney security:

A Brer Thread: They came, they conquered and they were Almost There. Overall, the Save Splash Movement was still a success! I mean, look at those crowds! Now off to Disneyland they go! FREE UNCLE REMUS! 🐰🦊🐻💦 The confrontation 👀

The onlooker also shared a video of the man talking with another Disney employee, joking that he finally got to speak with Iger about Splash Mountain:

The chat with Iger. All up in his face!

The chat with Iger. All up in his face! pic.twitter.com/CL3rGvFGyk — DERICK+  (@esplanerd) March 18, 2023

Despite the man’s passion, Princess Tiana is still headed for Splash Mountain. The Princess and the Frog (2009) ride is on track to open in late 2024 at both United States Disney Parks.

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed its anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. “Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, or would you have preferred it stays as Splash Mountain? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.