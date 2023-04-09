“We Wants the Redhead!” Pirates of the Caribbean Reopens, Includes Controversial Scene

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions, but it’s still undergone its fair share of updates over the years.

First opened at Disneyland back in 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean holds the prestigious title of being the last ride overseen by Walt Disney himself. Today you can find versions at Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland, where the ride received a total tech overhaul (and a lot of inspiration from the movies of the same name) to become Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure.

Guests riding Pirates of the Caribbean at Parks other than Shanghai experience an attraction not too far from the original 1960s rendition. It has, however, been “plussed” numerous times by Disney Imagineering.

Several scenes have been removed or added over the years, as have new animatronics featuring Captain Jack Sparrow following the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006). Some scenes have also been altered, including a chase scene where male pirates originally chased a woman (but now specifically chase a woman carrying food).

The goal was to eliminate any insensitive, not-so-Disney references towards women in the attraction. In 2017, Disney announced plans to again alter the ride for the same reason. This time, the scene in question saw a red-headed woman auctioned off to pirates, who leer, “We wants the redhead!”

As of 2018, said redhead is known as Redd, who is now the auctioneer, not the auctionee. Disneyland Paris, Magic Kingdom, and Disneyland all temporarily closed their respective attractions to change their auction scenes in such a way – and when Tokyo Disneyland closed its own Pirates of the Caribbean in September 2022, many assumed it would do the same.

But after its longest-ever refurbishment, Pirates of the Caribbean reopened in Tokyo on April 7 with the redhead auction scene intact.

Twitter user @FiBelleFi shared a video from the ride’s reopening in which the redhead is, unlike her American and French counterparts, still very much available for auction.

Pirates of the Caribbean reopened in Tokyo today after many months of refurbishment. Surprisingly, the Redhead lives on! pic.twitter.com/sqjQmgTmAf — Belle (@FiBelleFi) April 8, 2023

Tokyo Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean is due to close again in October, which does provide another opportunity to update the attraction. However, considering this closure is for just under a month (it closes from October 9 to October 27), it seems unlikely that this will spell the end for the red-headed auctionee.