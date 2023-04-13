Disneyland’s Splash Mountain Attraction Officially Closing, Fans React

Well, folks, it looks like it’s time to be moving along as the final U.S.-based Splash Mountain attraction is coming to a close.

As you can guess, Disney fans are not happy about the announcement of this iconic and controversial ride shutting its doors in May.

Why did Disney World and now Disneyland close their Splash Mountain attractions in the same year? Let’s get into it.

Related: Bob Iger’s Disneyland Much Cleaner Than Chapek’s…Except In One Area

The Controversy Surrounding Splash Mountain

The core of why Splash Mountain closed down in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and Disneyland can be said in many ways.

Some say it’s due to the ride’s outdated and racist undertones, as it is designed after a 1946 Disney film titled Song of the South. However, many famous African American artists, entertainers, and icons assisted in constructing and completing the Splash Mountain ride.

Others say the ride was outdated and needed significant refurbishments, which makes sense as the ride has been around for 30 years.

Related: Fans Rejoice as Unpopular Disneyland Fireworks Show Ends: Is It Really That Bad?

The Fans Are Not Happy

The iconic Disneyland attraction is due to officially close its doors forever on May 31, making the final day to ride it May 30.

Of course, in good old Disney fashion, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the announcement made by Disneyland not 24 hours ago.

Here is some of what fans have said so far:

disappointing. one Splash in the US should’ve remained open. such a shame they’re erasing the black talent that went into this attraction — Ashley (@ashalo1955) April 12, 2023

Related: New Marvel Show Sets Debut Date at Disneyland

Keep reading below for more reactions from fans about the closure of Splash Mountain at Disneyland.

It's very wild knowing Splash Mountain in Tokyo being the last remaining one to exist. At the very least it won't be lost media. Overall I'm excited to see how Tiana's ver will look in the future. — 🤥🌲 Commissions Open (@PrincessxMisery) April 12, 2023

Man, what an absolute shame. The original Splash Mountain has been such a staple of the parks and means a lot to many people. Might as well just rename New Orleans Square to Tiana Land at this point. — RedzRobinz (@Redzroobin) April 12, 2023

Most fans will disagree on Splash Mountain needing any form of retheming. The ride has been around for thirty years, bringing joy and wonders to millions of Guests worldwide. I enjoyed riding this attraction in September 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort before that one closed down in January of this year.

I, for one, say let’s give Disney a chance and trust that they will do the retheme justice and give fans and Guests of all ages a new, fresh, and innovative experience.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) was a delightful, fun-filled adventure with many wonderful characters and heartfelt moments. Not to mention a pretty awesome villain whose songs became catchy in pop culture.

How do you feel about Disneyland’s Splash Mountain closing? Sound off in the comments below!