Guests Trapped Aboard Disney Cruise Ship, Held Overnight

Disney Cruise Line Guests were in for a rude awakening, realizing they were stuck on Disney’s newest ship.

Disney is well known for its massive theme parks all across the world. From California to Tokyo, Guests can enjoy some Disney magic. However, Disney has its hand in more than just theme parks, with The Walt Disney Company owning and operating a total of five cruise ships in its Disney Cruise Line fleet. The newest ship is the Disney Wish, which was a massive addition to Disney’s constantly-expanding fleet.

Unfortunately, Guests onboard the Disney Wish were in for a rude awakening, with the crew informing them that the night would not be going according to plan.

The ship was supposed to set sail to Castaway Cay from Nassau Saturday night, but due to technical issues, the ship had to stay at the port overnight, delaying Guest’s itinerary. The departure was further delayed Sunday morning due to inclement weather.

Issues regarding the cruise ship were shared on various social media sites, such as Twitter:

Received this about 30mins ago from a passenger: “There is some sort of ‘technical’ issue with the #disneywish. We didn't arrive to Nassau until 10:45. Captain Andy informed guests he did not know when they will depart Nassau and that fireworks were cancelled. Lots of confusion” — Scott Sanders (@TheDCLBlog) April 29, 2023

According to the DCL Blog, Disney Wish was finally able to depart from Nassau as of 11 a.m. on April 30. To make up for this bump, Guests received a $100 onboard credit as well as a 20% discount on a future three, four, or seven-night Disney cruise vacation. This of course does not fully make up for the time lost but is a good way to take care of Guests.

As we stated earlier, the Disney Wish is Disney’s newest operating cruise ship, with two more on the way. The Disney Treasure will begin sailing in 2023. The second new ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the Global Dream , which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it.

Have you embarked on a Disney Cruise? How was it?