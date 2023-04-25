Disney Is Removing THIS Popular Meet-N-Greet Indefinitely

Disney has been busy closing down some rides and removing some shows and meet-n-greets altogether. Now, it looks like Disney is removing this meet-n-greet, but for how long?

Per the official WDW app, this popular meet-n-greet will stop on this day without any word on when or where the meet-n-greet will be moved to.

Before we get into that, Disney has been busy these last few weeks. Have you heard about these things going on? Let’s discuss this.

The biggest thing coming out of Disney was the fire that destroyed the dragon in the ‘Fantasmic’ Show in Disneyland, California, this past weekend.

Besides the fire, there is an ongoing battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Reedy Creek, and Disney. The latest news of this political storm is Ron DeSantis’s comments indicating that he and his administration are not consumed by “petty controversy.”

Disney World has also resumed the sales of its Annual Passes, not without some technical difficulties, of course.

We’ve also seen some pretty adorable and incredible footage of Cast Members going above and beyond and some tiny and cute Disney and Marvel fans having their dreams come true.

Disney Removing Meet-N-Greet, but for How Long?

Industry insider Scott Gustin recently reported that the popular Sulley meet-n-greet, generally located near the Walt Disney Presents, will go away on April 29. The meet-n-greet is located

in Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Sulley currently meets guests inside nearby Walt Disney Presents. According to the WDW calendar, Sulley's last day in this space is April 29. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 25, 2023

The tweet indicates that the official WDW website’s calendar has something to do with this. I decided to research and found this out:

As you can see above, after April 29, the ‘Meet Sulley at Walt Disney Presents’ does not indicate any time frame for Guests to get photos and meet the iconic monster.

Now remember folks, indefinitely does not mean forever. I understand how this might sound, but the word means for an unlimited or unspecified period.

We do not expect this popular meet-n-greet just to disappear. However, we hope this announcement means that the meet-n-greet will be moved to a different location or unavailable for a short time.