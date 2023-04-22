Viral Video Captures Unforgettable Moment for Young Marvel Fan Visiting Disney

Sitting back and watching a heartwarming viral video of a young Marvel fan getting a beautiful surprise while visiting Disneyland is lovely in a world of chaos and turmoil.

Disneyland Resort California

Disneyland California is a Walt Disney Resort Park where Guests can enjoy some of the best attractions, rides, shows, and dining experiences.

The Park first opened in 1955 and was created by Walt Disney. The Park is 67 but still packs a powerful, entertaining punch for fans.

Recently, the Park has been celebrating Walt Disney Studios’ 100th Anniversary, dubbed Disney100 Celebration, at the Park and across the other Disney properties around the globe.

Disneyland Resort California also recently announced a pay increase for their Security Cast Members.

The Park also announced the official closure of the famous Splash Mountain attraction, which caused an uproar amongst fans.

The Walt Disney Company has been busy dealing with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the massive layoffs of Cast Members.

This is all coming after Disney and Cast Member Unions agreed on a pay increase for Cast Members, which goes up to $18 per hour.

Avengers Campus and Avengers Headquarters at Disneyland Resort

A heartwarming and honestly just beautiful moment was captured on video.

Avengers Campus is a fantastic experience for Guests to encounter their favorite superheroes of all time.

Inside of Avengers Campus is Avengers Headquarters, where Earth’s mightiest heroes live and come out to demonstrate their abilities to the public.

Per the official Avengers Campus page on the Disneyland website:

The gleaming Quinjet that rests high atop the Avengers Headquarters building is bound to attract attention—maybe even some unwanted attention. As they scan the horizon for potential threats, The Avengers stand poised to greet new recruits—like yourself. You may encounter brave Super Heroes such as: Iron Man

Black Panther

Captain Marvel

Black Widow

Thor

Doctor Strange

Ant-Man

The Wasp

The Guardians of the Galaxy

Captain America

Shang-Chi Our heroes are ready to defend the Avengers Headquarters, which would surely lead to an action-packed confrontation on the rooftop and all over the building. You’ll definitely want to be there to see what happens.

Young Marvel Fan Gets Marvelous Surprise While Visiting Disneyland Resort in Viral Video

A recent tweet has gone viral showing a young Captain American fan getting to experience a touching moment.

Coke, “yo candle pusha” B on Twitter, posted the following video:

Just a little timeline cleanse: #blackboyjoy at Disneyland. My son saw Captain America and was super excited. Captain America came down and found my son just to show him some love. It was such a dope gesture and meant the world to us. Representation matters 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/rs0RI3evae — Coke “yo candle pusha” B (@endleZZ1ove) April 21, 2023

The video has garnered over one million views since being released on social media just a few days ago.

The young Marvel fan is seen hanging out with Captain America in a particular moment he will never forget.

The beautiful moment spreads love and comfort across social media, capturing hearts worldwide.

Luckily for him, he can tell his friends now that he not only met Captain America but that he’s friends with an Avenger!

That’s for me; I will rewatch the video clip above until I stop tearing up and grinning from ear to ear.

Share your thoughts on the viral video in the comment section below.