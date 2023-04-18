Disney Security Cast Members to Receive Huge Pay Increase

After striking a new deal with Cast Member Unions, Disney Security Cast Members will finally receive a considerable pay increase.

For those not following, here’s a quick recap of what’s happened between Disney and Cast Member Unions.

Disney and Cast Member Unions

After 12,500 Disney Cast Members submitted their votes on March 29 to vote on a new deal between them and Disney for higher pay, an agreement was reached.

A new deal was stamped with Cast Member Unions’ approval. With over 12,500 Cast Members showing up to vote on the new contract, 97% voted to approve.

The deal includes a minimum of $17 per hour for new and existing Cast Members, with an increase to $18 per hour by the end of the year for current Cast Members. Not only that, but there will also be annual increases every year while the contract is active, retroactive pay, and all entry-level positions reaching $18 per hour by 2024.

This all started in the Fall of 2022 when Walt Disney World Resort clashed with Cast Member union workers (Service Trades Council Union) following a delayed sit-down due to Hurricane Ian.

Then, again, negotiations for Cast Member pay increase abruptly ended in the early winter of 2022. The talks did pick back up towards the end of the year when Disney Cast Members protested outdoors in front of a Disney Parks.

However, the Service Trades Council Union negotiations have not been going well, as Disney Cast Members rejected a $1-per-hour pay increase proposed earlier this year.

Disney Security Cast Members Getting Huge Pay Raise

Now, after what seems like forever, the security personnel that patrol and give their time and patience to Disneyland Resort Guests are receiving a substantial pay raise.

The Orange County Register broke the news moments ago that more than 1,300 Disneyland Security Cast Members would receive a pay increase of $8.

They received a pay increase of $6 on April 1 and would welcome the other $2 phased over the next 24 months.

The Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America represent the workers. Their subsequent pay increase will come on April 1, 2024, and then again on April 1, 2025.

Per Disneyland officials, here’s what they had to say on the matter:

“The attitude about coming to work has changed, and it has forced companies to pay more. We have negotiations coming up at Disneyworld in Florida. They’re looking to have a major wage increase there, too.”

Disney World confirmed that Cast Members would receive a pay increase of up to $18 per hour in the coming year as layoffs will see nearly 8,000 Cast Members gone before the end of the summer.

Bob Iger recently announced that he plans to invest $17 billion in Disney World Florida and create 13,000 new jobs over the next several years.

With all the drama these Security Cast Members deal with, I’m glad they’re receiving a sustainable pay increase.

What do you think about this pay increase for Disney Security Cast Members?