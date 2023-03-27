Disney Will Begin First Round of Mass Layoffs This Week

According to an industry insider, the first round of mass Disney layoffs will begin this week. Here are the details we know so far.

Disney Releases New Details About Mass Layoffs

Disney first mentioned these mass layoffs in February of this year, detailing the layoffs of over 7,000 employees. These new details regarding the layoffs are coming in just after Disney Cast Member Unions met with Disney officials to secure a new vote on increased wages for Disney employees.

Just moments ago, industry insider and digital journalist Ashley Carter released a tweet confirming when these layoffs will begin.

When Will These Layoffs Begin?

According to Carter, Disney’s first round of layoffs will commence this week, according to a memo received by Disney employees by none other than CEO Bob Iger. The workers who are impacted by these layoffs will know of their future with the company within the next four days.

Disney begins 1st round of layoffs this week, according to a memo CEO Bob Iger sent to employees Monday. Leaders will notify impacted workers over the next 4 days: “This week, we begin notifying employees whose positions are impacted by the company’s workforce reductions." pic.twitter.com/29Hwb324aC — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 27, 2023

In the memo written out to employees by Iger, he stated:

“This week, we begin notfiying employees whose positionss are impactedd by the company’s workforce reductions. Leaders will be communicating the news directly to the first group of impacted employees over the next four days. A second, larger round of notifications will happen in April with several thousand more staff reductions, and we expect to commence the final round of notifications before the beginning of the summer to reach our 7,000-job target.”

Disney First Round of Layoffs Already Being Covered by News Outlets

Already, news outlets are releasing even more information detailing these unfortunate layoffs. An article by CNBC mentioned how this is the first round of three that will commence and end by this summer, resulting in over 7,000 job cuts. Deadline also confirmed these rounds of layoffs in an article released just moments ago. Deadline mentions in their report how the second round of mass layoffs will be the “deepest.” The news of these layoffs also comes just days before Disney’s annual shareholder meeting on 3 April.

More Information Regarding the First Round of Layoffs Coming Soon

This is a developing story; more information will be coming out in the next few days, giving us more details regarding these layoffs and how the overall Disney workforce will be affected. For more information concerning this miserable circumstance, head back to Inside The Magic.

