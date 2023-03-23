Disney Unveils New Celebrating Disney100 Tour Coming Soon

As Disney finishes their 50th Anniversary celebration, things are cooking up and kicking off for its new Celebrating Disney100 tour across its Parks. Today, Disney has just unveiled a new 100th Celebration tour coming soon! Here is everything you need to know.

The official Disneyland site has just dropped information regarding a new experience for Park goers starting April 6, 2023, at Disneyland Resort. Guests wishing to join this exciting guided tour can expect some pretty amazing things as they celebrate and discover the incredible stories of The Walt Disney Company from past to present.

The tour includes the following:

Walking through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Park with an official Disneyland tour guide

Touring Buena Vista Street, Animation Academy, Main Street, U.S.A. Opera House, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and Sleeping Beauty Castle

Taking part in a unique drawing experience at Animation Academy that features special characters for Disney100

A complimentary digital download of your snapshot in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle adorned with dazzling Disney100 celebratory decorations.

A Disney100 Celebration treat

Reserved viewing for the “Magic Happens” Parade on the day of the tour

A specially designed Disney100 commemorative pin

As mentioned above, The Disneyland “Magic Happens” parade returns for the Celebrating Disney100 Tour. The guided tour will allow you to speak directly with animators and take part in a memorable experience where you put your drawing skills to the test trying to bring classic Disney characters to life on paper. Not to mention getting to get your very own photo taken inside the highly popular Sleeping Beauty Castle. The cost for reservation will start at $110 for kids and adults, with a 24-hour cancelation policy in place.

The Celebrating Disney100 Tour will take Guests around the parking, visiting iconic locations and learning about the start of this beloved Park and its rich history. Reservations are now open for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Are you excited about the Disney 100th Celebration tour? Let me know in the comments below!