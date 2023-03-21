Disneyland Influencer Allegedly Cut Line, Got Upset With Guest For Saying “Hi”

The Disneyland Influencers are at it again…

Just days after we reported a confrontation between three vloggers at Disneyland Park, another Guest alleges a bad experience with a Disneyland Resort Influencer.

TikToker Randy James (@recylcingrandy) approached a mobile-order pickup window to get his parking validated after dining in the Downtown Disney District. After waiting a few minutes, he was speaking with a Disney Cast Member when an influencer cut in front of him and asked to pick up her mobile order:

“Some girl walks up and just inserts herself like, ‘Hey, I’m here for my mobile pickup,’” James recalled. “As if we were not, you know, talking to her and getting stuff done.”

Nevertheless, James kept a positive attitude and decided to compliment the influencer on her platform Converse. She thanked him flatly, and he realized she was filming the entire interaction.

“When she did, she panned up and got the Cast Member’s face in the shot. And I was like, okay, that’s a little weird,” James said. “I usually ask people permission to take video of them, or I end up cutting them out somehow, but I don’t know if that’s the same case for her… I thought that was a little weird and kind of rude and tacky.”

Later, James saw the influencer again. This time, she was panning her camera to film around the restaurant. James waved because he didn’t want to look “frumpy and gross” on camera.

“She said hi back. But then I noticed that she redid the video, probably because I said hi in the video, and she did not want that,” James explained. “So I’m like, okay, okay. She’s one of those people.”

James ended with a reminder to be kind: “Just know that she was kind of rude and kind of inconsiderate of other people. So, yeah, try not to be like that, guys… If you are that person that filmed all that interaction and posted that video, just know that you could be nicer to people. Kindness goes a very long way, sweetheart.”

Have you ever seen a Disneyland influencer act out on your vacation? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.