Controversial Disneyland Vloggers Admit to Attacking Influencer at Princess Nite

Last week, we reported that Disneyland Influencer and YouTuber Justin Scarred alleged that he was attacked by two fellow vloggers while attending Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite. Scarred refused to name the YouTubers that confronted him and nearly punched him in the face but said they’d previously been involved in drama related to COVID-19. After fans found footage of the confrontation in the back of a live stream by other Disneyland YouTubers Magically Consumed, many alleged that the attackers were Katie Slockbower and Spencer Emmons of the YouTube channel Best Life and Beyond.

A petition to ban the duo from filming inside Disney Parks sits at nearly 3,000 signatures, following an incident last year in which the pair allegedly went to Disneyland Resort with COVID-19. Following Inside the Magic’s report, they produced negative COVID-19 tests, but their credibility came into question when a former friend confirmed they’d been ill and asked her to lie on their behalf.

Days ago, Emmons confirmed in a YouTube video that he did confront Scarred at Disneyland Park. However, he claimed that he spoke “in a very calm manner” until Scarred raised his voice first. He also said he would have never resorted to violence:

“We exchanged pleasantries as we normally do, caught up on where that person has been and all that good stuff,” Emmons recalled. “I thought it was appropriate at the time to bring up something that I had heard via hearsay that that person had said about me. But I don’t like to listen to hearsay or base anything off that, so I just decided I’m going to ask this person who I respect, who I’ve known for a couple of years.”

“I was greeted with a very defensive reaction of which I had never really heard from this person ever,” he alleged. “I never really experienced that side of that person. It got heated at that point to a little bit of us raising our voices at each other… This person was emphatic that it was not him; he wouldn’t do that; he doesn’t do that in videos… I said, ‘Cool. I accept that.’”

At that point, Emmons claimed that Scarred refused to accept his answer but admitted he didn’t apologize for wrongly accusing the influencer of speaking badly about him.

“[He] really escalated the volume of the situation and literally got in my face, physically… and told me to get out of his face after moving into my face,” Emmons said. “…Some expletives were explained at that point… Both of us said things back and forth at that moment to each other that… we would both never want people to see.”

Emmons alleged that his partner and co-vlogger Slockbower stepped in to stop the men from becoming violent. He then shared a clip of himself walking away, alleging that Scarred followed him. (However, Slockbower was still standing next to Scarred, and it could be construed that they were walking together.)

The pair claim to have footage of the end of the conversation, which Emmons recorded. By his account, the three apologized to each other and walked away without conflict.

Scarred left with a different view of the incident. “I almost got punched in the face,” he said in an Instagram story. “They were getting in my face like, ‘I heard you’ve been talking smack!’”

“To have one of them get in my face after not seeing or even speaking to these people for years… I’m talking literally in my face, like ‘Let’s go right now,’ kind of thing,” Scarred recalled.

Justin Scarred has not responded to Best Life & Beyond’s video. The pair is active in the comments section, promising further information and potential legal action.

“Amazing how you both are always part of any controversy,” a fan wrote. “All will be revealed soon why that is.. stay tuned,” they replied.

Should Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort crack down on influencers, vloggers, live streamers, and TikTokers? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.