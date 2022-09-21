Disneyland Cast Member Fired After Calling Out Influencer For Rude Behavior

There’s been a disheartening development to a story we shared earlier this month. A Downtown Disney Cast Member who bravely spoke out about a so-called Disneyland Influencer’s rude behavior towards Disney Parks employees has been fired.

In a now-deleted response to TikToker Kel (@ThemeParkMom), Disneyland Resort Cast Member Ary said she met Theme Park Mom while working at Starbucks in Downtown Disney.

“We were super, super busy. Our mobile orders were backed up. Our cafe was backed up because we just had a limited staff of people there,” Ary explained.

According to Ary, Kel had a mobile order and asked about it. Ary told Kel it would be a couple of minutes because they were busy. As Ary was organizing other drinks, Kel allegedly asked, “Is someone even working on it?” in “a rude tone.”

“It honestly just kind of p*ssed me off because, you know, her whole platform is Disney and being kind and all that,” Ary said.

Ary initially commented on Kel’s video that she had been “mean” but spoke out further after Kel blocked her. Kel claims that she unblocked her to apologize, writing: