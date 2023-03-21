Massive School Strike Could Impact Disneyland Crowds

Disneyland Resort could see record crowds on Tuesday as more than 400,000 children are out of class due to a school strike in Los Angeles. Over 30,000 service workers, represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 99, began picketing at around 4:30 a.m. 30,000 teachers, United Teachers Los Angeles members, are not crossing the picket line.

Striking union employees include cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants, and more. They are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Superintendent Alberto Carvalho attempted to stop the planned three-day strike, but the union refused to meet after they said he broke their agreement by going to the media. Union members allege unfair labor practices and harassment and intimidation from the district as they attempt to bargain.

With nearly half a million children out of school and families scrambling for childcare, many parents will likely take time off work to care for their children. As most Disneyland Magic Key holders are locals, many Disney Park fans expect increased crowding at the Southern California Theme Parks.

Any Guest hoping to visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure will need a Park Pass Reservation. Both Disney Parks are available for all Magic Key tiers on Tuesday, March 21, and Wednesday, March 22. Thursday, March 23, is completely booked for all Annual Passholders and single/multi-day Park ticket holders.

The LAUSD closure is expected to continue through Thursday, March 23. The district will offer free meal pickup and after-school programs for families in need. This is the first major school strike in Los Angeles since 2019 when then-mayor Eric Garcetti spurred negotiations between the two parties at City Hall.

Inside the Magic will report any significant crowding at Disneyland Resort due to the Los Angeles school strike.

