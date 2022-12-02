Viral Disney Park Pass Announcement Disappoints Fans

Ever since Bob Iger took over the position of CEO, fans have been waiting for an announcement that Disney Park Passes were going away.

For those who don’t know, to enter a Disney Park at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, all Guests ages 3 and older must have a theme park reservation in addition to valid admission for the same theme park on the same date (limit one park per day). At this time, a theme park reservation is not required to visit a water park. However, theme park reservation requirements are subject to change.

Just recently, a report went viral claiming that Disney would be doing away with Park Pass Reservations in January, but that announcement has since proven to be fake.

In addition to the report, some have even shared a fake Tweet that looks as if it is coming from the official Disney Parks Twitter account. The Tweet is a screenshot and has been edited to give misinformation rather than any actual announcement from Disney.

For now, it seems Guests will have to wait on the Park Pass Reservation to go away.

When asked about the Park Pass Reservation system at a Cast Member Townhall this week, Bob Iger said he hadn’t used the system and would need to talk with Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro before commenting.

More On the Disney Park Pass Reservation System

Prior to purchasing tickets, be sure to view theme park reservation availability online.

Please note that theme park reservations are limited in number and subject to availability. Availability can change until the theme park reservation is finalized.

Purchase Tickets

Explore a variety of ticket options. Once you purchase your tickets, then you can make your theme park reservations.

If you have a room-only reservation at a Disney Resort or other select hotel, please call the Disney Reservation Center or call your travel professional to upgrade to a vacation package with tickets—and then make your theme park reservations.

Room-and-ticket packages may also be available. View current special offers.

Do you think that Park Passes should be removed at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation. Walt Disney World Resort is home to four magical theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as two water parks in Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket and a Park Pass Reservation is needed to enter each Disney Park, and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily!