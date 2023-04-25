Adorable Disney World Viral Video Brings Mother to Tears

WDW’s youngest Cast Member is the cutest and most adorable Disney World video you will see today; I guarantee it.

The little Cast Member is a big fan of the famous Magic Kingdom attraction, The Haunted Mansion.

But before we get into the video, did you know there’s been a lot of news coming out of Disney? Let’s get into it.

Lots of News Coming Out of Disney

The main news of the Walt Disney Company has been the ongoing political storm surrounding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Reedy Creek, and Disney.

Australian-born legendary comedian and actor Barry Humphries, the voice of Bruce from the hit Disney Pixar animated movie Finding Nemo (2003), sadly passed away at the age of 89.

After a brief halt following some website issues, Disney World started selling their annual passes again.

And, of course, the biggest news has been the potential for Walt Disney World to move on to North Carolina after a few Senators passed a Bill that could send WDW to their state.

Aside from these political and chaotic stories, some heartwarming tales emerge from the Mouse House. Like the one, I am about to share with you all below.

The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom Hires Tiny Cast Member in Adorable Disney World Video

TikTok is where people go to Doomscroll and view other people dancing, singing, and other people’s passions.

But now and then, you find hidden gems amongst all the teenage angst.

In a recent viral video released by @rebyhardy on TikTok, their littlest baby girl dressed up like a maid from The Haunted Mansion, and their family they were decided to visit Disney World for the day.

In the video above, you can see the most adorable little girl having her tiniest dream come to a life of being a maid at her favorite Disney World attraction, located inside the Magic Kingdom. When Cast Members saw her, they knew there was only one thing to do: hire her on the spot!

She briefly had a blast getting to ‘work’ for Disney World as she and her family enjoyed a ride through The Haunted Mansion.

Not only did Cast Members react, but so did the Guests who saw her getting walked to the attraction. This is by far one of the cutest and most adorable videos to come out of Disney in a very long time.

Some excellent and pure news to cleanse the pallet.

What do you think of this adorable Disney World video? Sound off in the comments below!