‘Finding Nemo” Voice Actor Passes Away

It’s a sad day for those who love the hit Disney Pixar movie Finding Nemo (2003) as one of the voice actors has sadly passed away.

Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo

Released in 2003, Finding Nemo was a hit right out of the gate. The film gained critical fame and a large fanbase since releasing 20 years ago.

The official synopsis of the movie is as follows:

In the colorful and warm tropical waters of the Great Barrier Reef, a Clown Fish named Marlin lives safe and secluded in his anemone home with his only son, Nemo. Fearful of the ocean and its unpredictable risks, he struggles to protect his son. Nemo, like all young fish, is eager to explore the mysterious reef. When Nemo is unexpectedly taken far from home and thrust into a tacky dentist’s office fish tank, Marlin finds himself the unlikely hero on an epic journey to rescue his son.

The Pixar movie gained popularity among Disney fans quickly as the film portrayed wonderful stories and character arcs that warranted a sequel film later on, Finding Dory (2016).

The film was inspired by director Andrew Stanton’s childhood, in which, as a child, Stanton would visit his local dentist, which had a fish tank.

Stanton would imagine the fish escaping the tank and wanting to go back home into the ocean. Thus the idea for Finding Nemo was born.

Disney Pixar Australian Voice Actor Sadly Passes Away

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a tweet paying respects to the passing of famous Australian-born comedian and actor Barry Humphries, who was 89 years old.

RIP Barry Humphries – one of the greatest ever Australians – and a comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable. Also an infallibly brilliant Spectator contributor. What a loss. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2023

John Barry Humphries, born in 1934, was an Australian comedian, author, actor, and satirist. He wrote and played stage and television characters such as Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Because of his fame and notoriety as one of the world’s best Dadaist and absurdist comedians. His biographer Anne Pender said Humphries was “the most significant comedian to emerge since Charlie Chaplin.”

In 2003, Humphries voiced the shark Bruce in the Pixar animated film Finding Nemo (2003), using an exaggerated baritone Australian accent, which made him hilarious on-screen and garnered fans worldwide.

But aside from the Disney Pixar film, Humphries starred in other major motion pictures like The Hobbit (2012), Side by Side (1974), and The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball (1982).