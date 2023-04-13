Brand-New Pixar Dining Experience Opens at Disney Park

Pixar fans now have a new place to eat at Disneyland Paris.

As it enters the Grand Finale of its 30th Anniversary celebrations, Guests have a whole lot of “new” to experience at Disneyland Paris Resort.

Fresh off opening Avengers Campus in 2022, Disney just announced that Walt Disney Studios Park is set to welcome a new Pixar musical – TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure – in its Studio Theater. Through a combo of “state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs,” Guests will celebrate music and friendship alongside some of their favorite Pixar characters.

Over at Disneyland Park, Guests can expect even more Pixar with the upcoming transformation of Fuente del Oro Restaurante in Frontierland. This will reopen as Casa de Coco: Restaurante de Familia, inspired by Coco (2017), in June 2023.

Need a Pixar fix before then? Great news, as Disneyland Paris still has you covered. After a four-month renovation, Fantasyland’s Pizzeria Bella Notte has reopened with a dining room themed exclusively to Luca (2021).

DLP Report shared a first look at the new dining experience on Twitter. The freshly-renovated restaurant now features a mural of the movie’s titular young sea monster and memorabilia straight from its fictional setting of Portorosso.

⚠️ Closer look at some of the lovely props inside the new “Luca” themed dining room at Pizzeria Bella Notte, now open: pic.twitter.com/UEFInUjjnq — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 13, 2023

Set in the Italian Riviera, Luca is Pixar’s take on the classic coming-of-age story. Luca is a young sea-monster boy who experiences a life-changing, Vespa-packed summer with his two new best friends: fellow sea monster Alberto, and Giulia, whose father hates sea monsters.

Like Luca, Pizzeria Bella Notte is inspired by a romantic, fairytale-esque take of Italy. The restaurant was originally inspired by Lady and the Tramp (1955) – or, to be more specific, its moonlit spaghetti and meatballs scene. That made it relatively easy to incorporate Luca into Pizzeria Bella Notte, not to mention a much more natural IP grab than other recent Disney Park additions (shoutout to California Adventure’s upcoming San Fransokyo Square).

The “Luca” shortbread cookie is now available at Pizzeria Bella Notte, as the new themed dining room is now open (€4) pic.twitter.com/8Ca7SZCJeJ — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 13, 2023

Pizzeria Bella Notte is open every day for pizza, pasta, and other Italian specialties – now including an exclusive Luca-themed shortbread cookie. For accurate timings and the full menu, visit the Disneyland Paris app.