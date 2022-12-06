Disney Park Restaurant Closing For Major Retheme

We just got word that one Disney Park eatery is shutting down for a big refurbishment.

Disney Parks Blog has revealed that a popular eatery at Disneyland Paris will be getting a Pixar makeover.

Since its opening in 1992, Fantasyland has been a vibrant homage to the European fairy tales and storytellers, a timeless place where the magic of animation meets the architectural styles and cultures of the countries they are inspired from. Pizzeria Bella Notte is no exception with its peaceful and romantic atmosphere which pays homage to various regions of Italy.

This restaurant features nods to the classic Disney stories Lady and the Tramp (1955) as well as Fantasia (1940) and will now be home to another classic that has charmed families around the world: Pixar’s Luca.

Taking place in the Italian Riviera, Luca (2021) (streaming on Disney+) tells the story of a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

“’Luca’ is a beautiful coming-of-age tale that reminds us of the beauty of acceptance, of one another but also from within. Discovering who we are can be a daunting challenge, but friendships can help us on that journey,” shares Tracy Eck, Art Director at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris – Design & Show Quality. “I’m really happy that we are able to bring elements from the story of ‘Luca’ here to Fantasyland.”

This expansion offers additional seating and will take over the neighboring Fantasia Gelati, which announced its closing on May 2, 2022.

