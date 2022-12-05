The Walt Disney Company Sued Over Disney Genie Service

Following months of controversy regarding Disney’s new Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane systems, the company is being sued over the systems, but not for the reason you may suspect.

According to Orlando Business Journal, Calirofnia-based Agile Journeys LLC filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company on December 2. The new lawsuit alleges Disney engaged in patent infringement of one of Agile Journeys’ patents, being used in Disney Genie and Disney Genie+.

By far, one of the biggest sources of complaints comes with Disney’s Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane systems. Disney Genie+, the paid aspect of the system, allows Guests to use the Lightning Lane when their return time strikes — which has replaced the previously free FastPass lane.

Then both theme park resorts have separate options where Guests can pay varying costs per ride, per person to ride the attraction.

Disney Genie+’s price varies day by day at Walt Disney World. The cost for Disney Genie+ is slightly more expensive at Disneyland, and so are the a la carte options. However, these costs are dependent upon the day, and in the month of October, we saw Disney Genie+ hit its highest price ever at The Walt Disney World Resort.

What are your thoughts on Disney Genie? Do you love it? Hate it? Let us know.