Guest Blasts Disney, Claims It’s Been Turned Into a “Carnival”

The last year has been quite a tumultuous and transformative time for The Walt Disney Company and its suite of Parks across the globe. From political battles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to being slammed with lawsuits from Annual Passholders, Disney has faced its fair share of problems and issues.

Just recently, Disney fired former CEO Bob Chapek, replacing him with Bob Iger, who previously served as CEO for The Walt Disney Company for 15 years.

By far, one of the biggest changes to the Disney Parks have been the swarms of price hikes and increases Guests have faced in the last two years. Firstly, the Disney Parks have seen prices rise drastically, outpacing inflation entirely. Ticket prices have reached a staggering all-time high both at Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

A two-day ticket to Disneyland comes out to roughly $285 or $142.50 per day. A three-day ticket is $360 or $120 per day. A family of four would have to shell out $1400 just to get through the gates.

This does not include “extras” like a hotel, any food or souvenirs and of course, the infamous Genie+ system.

Because of this issue and a few others, Guests have claimed that Disney is “losing its magic.” We have seen reports like this from Guests over the years, but the frequency of these complaints continues to grow exponentially.

A Guest shared a “rant” online recently, detailing exactly why they were disappointed with the current state of the Disneyland Resort.

The post is fairly long but details quite a few issues that the Guest faced during their trip, issues plenty of either Guests have voiced their own concerns about in the past. You can read it down below:

“Our family took our first trip to Disneyland since 2019. We were stoked to soak up the magic and have a blast. It felt more like a fair/carnival than the Disneyland we remember. Genie Plus? F*** that thing, we spent the $25+ everyday we were there and it honestly wasn’t worth it to get 3 or 4 rides using LL. Even if you have already paid the $25+ for LL you still have to pay an extra $15 to $25 for Radiator Springs and Rise of the Resistance respectively. The cast members were forgetable. I only remember one cast member that was fun. It was the operator on Guardians of the Galaxy. But he was talking about how burnt out he is and basically hated it there. It was funny, but true. Park Hopping only allowed after 1PM? Another terrible idea. I bought a d*** park hopper for 5 days, we have to choose the starting park months ahead of time and have to wait until 1 to transfer. I hope Iger returning as the top mouse will make a difference but I’m not holding my breath. Disneyland is not the same. We will be taking an unfortunately long break from returning. Walt would be ashamed of what it has become.”

The post really struck a nerve with Guests and users online, reaching close to one thousand upvotes and accumulating over 300 comments.

As for the actual “magic” in the Parks, it’s really up to how you as a Guest feel personally. For millions of Guests, Walt Disney World and Disneyland serve as incredibly fun places to visit. With all of the classic rides, delicious snacks, and intense levels of nostalgia, the Disney Parks truly are magical places.

But due to the massive amount of changes and price hikes, maybe the pixie dust is starting to wear thin for some.

By far, one of the biggest sources of complaints comes with Disney’s Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane systems. Disney Genie+, the paid aspect of the system, allows Guests to use the Lightning Lane when their return time strikes — which has replaced the previously free FastPass lane.

Then both theme park resorts have separate options where Guests can pay varying costs per ride, per person to ride the attraction.

Disney Genie+’s price varies day by day at Walt Disney World. The cost for Disney Genie+ is slightly more expensive at Disneyland, and so are the a la carte options. However, these costs are dependent upon the day, and in the month of October, we saw Disney Genie+ hit its highest price ever at The Walt Disney World Resort.

