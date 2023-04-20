Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Debuting Early at Cannes Film Festival

Pixar’s Elemental (2023) joins three other Pixar films that debuted at France’s Cannes Film Festival.

The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France will take place next month, highlighting some of the best independent films in the industry but also kicking off several premieres for summer blockbusters. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) is one of the most highly anticipated movies this year, and it will be seen first by audiences at the film festival.

Recently added to the lineup is Pixar’s Elemental (2023). The latest from the animation studio centers around a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, following the lives of a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy who discover how much they have in common. In other words, it’s Zootopia (2016) but with elements.

While this isn’t the most revolutionary story from Pixar, the film seems more original than last year’s Lightyear (2022). Fans can also look forward to the studio releasing two films next year that will surely satisfy: Elio and Inside Out 2.

As for Elemental (2023), its early release at Cannes Film Festival could give the studio early impressions of the film, hopefully drawing up some buzz and excitement for it. Pixar and Disney have suffered at the box office this past year, so any positive feedback the film can muster would be a good look for the studios.

While the Cannes Film Festival is a contest, both Elemental (2023) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) will not compete for any categories, usually reserved for independent films. So audiences at the festival will just be getting these as a special treat. This isn’t the first time Cannes has premiered a Pixar film either. The studio debuted Up (2009), Inside Out (2015), and Soul (2020) at Cannes as well. Oddly enough, Disney did take an award home for Best Animation Design at the 1947 Cannes Film Festival for Dumbo (1941).

Those attending Cannes can enjoy the film when it closes out the film festival on May 27. For everyone else, they can catch Elemental when it hits theaters on June 16, 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching Pixar’s latest, Elemental (2023)? Let us know in the comments