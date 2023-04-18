‘Indiana Jones 5’ Release Date Has Been Moved Up

Though Star Wars Celebration just ended, which was the place that the newest and presumably final look at Indiana Jones 5 (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), as a new trailer was showcased with Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and James Mangold in attendance. However, though everyone has to wait for the movie to be released in June patiently, the release date has now been moved up.

Related: Fans Demand More ‘Indiana Jones’ as Merchandise Flies Off Shelves

The hope for the franchise was that Harrison Ford would carry on in some fashion, though Mangold has revealed it will be the final adventure for Indy. That doesn’t mean that spinoffs wouldn’t happen, but it does mean that Indy will fade into the shadows. That doesn’t mean that Ford is retiring from acting, as he is set to take on the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: New World Order.

Though Indiana Jones 5 will be the final time we will see Ford with the iconic hat and whip, fans in the U.K. will get to celebrate that look sooner.

It has been revealed that Indiana Jones 5 has been pushed up by two days in Ireland and the U.K. The initial release date was June 30, which has now been changed to June 28. Though it is only two days, a release date being moved up is far better than a delay. There has been no movement on the U.S. release date, but we imagine the states could follow suit.

The good news is that movie release dates change, but the bad news is that if the U.S. does not alter its release date for Indiana Jones 5, spoilers for the movie might be rampant online. This could be why Disney and Lucasfilm might also explore releasing the movie early.

As far as summer blockbusters are concerned, moving up the newest Indy adventure wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases on June 9, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2. Those are two of the biggest titles that could or would combat Indiana Jones 5, but they will see their release dates happen practically an entire month before.

The Disney and Pixar Elemental movie does release on June 16, but that is still not close enough that Disney would want to stop The Dial of Destiny from being moved up. Should the sequel move up by a couple of days in the U.S. to match the U.K. release, it wouldn’t be in the path of another competing summer blockbuster release.

Related: New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie Updated as Harrison Ford Steps Away

Fans want to see Harrison Ford back in his most iconic role (next to Han Solo), and we would imagine that the studios and theaters might want to explore moving up the movie so that release dates are not so staggered. Again, two days isn’t that much of a change, but that is the biggest reason it could happen for the U.S. as well.

Do you want to see Indiana Jones 5 early? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!