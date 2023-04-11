New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie Updated as Harrison Ford Steps Away

Harrison Ford is well-known for his work as Han Solo in Lucasfilm’s sprawling Star Wars universe. Still, he is equally famous for playing the archaeologist Indiana Jones in the studio’s other action-adventure series. Now, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) has gotten a new update as the leading actor officially steps away from the movie franchise.

Harrison Ford is Hollywood royalty. From Han Solo to Rick Deckard in Blade Runner (1982), Indiana Jones to starring as Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order (2024), 80-year-old Ford has a tenured career in the movie industry and continues to work to this day.

Next up, Ford will return once more as the titular hero in Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny from director James Mangold. This will be the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones series and will welcome franchise newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s goddaughter, Helena Shaw, and Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller.

Set in 1967 against the backdrop of the global space race, Indy finds himself teaming up with Helena, whether he likes it or not, and going toe-to-toe with Mikkelsen’s former Nazi and now NASA member, who just so happens to be involved with the moon-landing. The film will make its premiere at Cannes 2023.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny looks set to reprise all those classic Indy movie elements, from vehicle chases to interpersonal politics, the battle of good and evil, and that classic John Williams score.

While it is extremely exciting that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally here, after what felt like an incredibly long production process that saw Ford himself injured on set, it will be a bittersweet one as Ford will be stepping away from playing his long-time hat-wearing heartthrob.

Not only that, but Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth and final outing for the entire franchise. That’s right, Mangold and writers Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp will steer the classic Indy series to its climax this upcoming summer in what is sure to be an emotional final film.

There is still a while to go, though, until audiences get to witness Indy’s final adventure, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has just revealed new information pertaining to Ford’s last film, updating what fans know about the adventure.

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Kennedy revealed that the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will clock in at the franchise’s longest run time yet. The Disney executive spoke with Collider and shared the following (via The Direct):

“It’s around 2 hours and 22-23 minutes, because runtime seems to be a hot topic. I will say that the early movies were shorter. They were under two [hours] 15 [minutes]. And we talked about that quite a bit, so now I see why maybe they’re interested in it. But as you know, with runtime, it’s all about how you feel, right?”

Kennedy isn’t wrong; in the world of superhero epics, science-fiction titans, and heavy war dramas, run-time is a big talking point in Hollywood and with audiences. And while this is not a massive leap in run-time for Indiana Jones 5, the extra minutes will make sure fans get their money’s worth when viewing Ford’s final outing as the charming adventurer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release exclusively in movie theaters on June 30, 2023, and stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber. Also starring in the movie but in undisclosed roles are Ethann Isidore and Olivier Richters.

James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth Indiana Jones film after Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).