Indiana Jones Returns to His Most Iconic Location in Final Trailer

Harrison Ford is set to embark on his final adventure as Indiana Jones, which Lucasfilm and James Mangold confirmed while everyone celebrates at Star Wars Celebration in London. However, Disney decided to hype everyone up before the final movie was released by providing a brand-new trailer, which shows Indy returning to his most iconic location.

There are few scenes more iconic in cinema than when Indiana Jones is running for his life from a giant stone boulder set to crush the man. It was such a famous sequence that it was added to the “Indiana Jones Adventure” ride at Disneyland. Many properties have also mimicked the scene, including The Simpsons, Toy Story, UHF, and so many more.

Now, Indiana Jones is returning to that location within the Temple of the Forbidden Eye, effectively returning him to where his journey began. The temple was featured in Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark and became cinema history when unveiled in 1981.

The new trailer shows Indy and his goddaughter, Helena, traveling together. However, they double-cross one another to secure the Dial of Destiny away from the evil Nazi, Jurgen Voller. During the trailer, Indy and Helena are shown prying the giant boulder away with a massive stick. This is followed by a sequence where Indy is also standing where he took the golden idol, which launched the boulder at him in the first place.

We are unsure why Indy returned to the Temple of the Forbidden Eye. Still, it appears that James Mangold and the writers made sure that the franchise’s most iconic location and beginning would be part of this fifth and final story. It nearly brings a tear to our eyes to see Harrison Ford ready for retirement, though his character clearly states that.

Harrison Ford is arguably the most legendary actor for portraying characters like Han Solo and Indiana Jones. The world believed that another person would never play those characters, though Lucasfilm decided to oddly release the prequel Solo movie, which fans didn’t receive well.

However, Disney and Lucasfilm have learned from that mistake and will not be recasting Indiana Jones or showing a prequel character version. When Ford was asked what would happen with the character moving forward, he responded in the most Ford way possible: “When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

It is also great that Lucasfilm and Disney decided to make one final Indy adventure, considering how mismanaged the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was. It looks as though Indy will get his proper sendoff, and we are here for it.

Are you excited to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!