‘Indiana Jones 5’ May Premiere Sooner Than You Think

Hold onto your fedoras, Indiana Jones fans – Indy’s back.

Over 40 years since he debuted in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), everyone’s favorite whip-cracking archaeologist is set to return for his fifth (and final) installment in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).



Credit: Lucasfilm

Harrison Ford returns in the titular role, accompanied for the first time since Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) by John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Jones’ old friend. The pair are joined by a crew of new faces, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Jones’ goddaughter, and Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who now works for NASA and wants to use the Apollo moon landing program to his advantage.

It’s been 15 years since Jones last hit our screens, but the Indiana Jones franchise still has quite the cult following. Fans craving more Indy have had to make do with attractions like the Disneyland Resort’s Indiana Jones Adventure and Hollywood Studios’ Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

Thankfully, they don’t have long to wait for more content. Dial of Destiny will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023 – and if we’re lucky, we may even hear first reactions to the movie well before then.

According to Variety, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Reportedly, the plan is to debut the film on day two or day three of the festival, dating its premiere as either May 17 or May 18.

It follows in the footsteps of Top Gun: Maverick (2022), another Hollywood blockbuster that debuted early at the Festival. If Dial of Destiny repeats the same blueprint, that means good news for Disney and LucasFilm as Tom Cruise and co flew to the top of the box office with $1.5 billion worldwide.

While Dial of Destiny’s finer details have been kept tightly under wraps, it’s safe to assume that any movie in which Ford dusts off his fedora for a final team will be a showstopping affair. We do know that Ford is set to be de-aged for several flashbacks in the movie – including its opening scene, in which he faces off against Nazis in 1944 – and, according to composer John Williams, the movie may have shot multiple endings.

Cannes Film Festival will announce its final selection on April 13, 2023. Until then, the countdown is on for one last adventure with our beloved Indy.