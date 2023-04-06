Indiana Jones is Officially Ending

After decades of being one of the most popular action-adventure media franchises of all time, Disney has announced that Indiana Jones will finally end with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Lucasfilm Ltd.’s Indiana Jones whipped his way into our hearts with George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and continued to be a dominating presence throughout the 80s with films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

These movies introduced audiences to beloved characters like Harrison Ford as Indiana, Ke Huy Quan as Short Round, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, and Sean Connery as Indy’s father.

The franchise’s popularity continued with the television show The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1992-1993, 1996), a ride at Disneyland Park, and countless novels, comic books, and video games. However, it showed signs of weakness after the fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull (2008), flopped at the box office.

Still, people everywhere love Indy. Enough so that a fifth film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will be released on June 30, 2023. And based on what people behind the scenes have said, this will be the last audiences will see of everyone’s favorite archaeologist.

Indiana Jones’ True Last Crusade

In a recent press release for the movie, Lucasfilm Ltd. stated that Dial of Destiny is the “highly anticipated final installment in the beloved franchise,” Director James Mangold quickly backed that up.

“In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

Many people have speculated that someone should take up the Indiana Jones mantle, but Harrison Ford disagrees. “When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

While it’s sad to see Indiana Jones go, it cannot be denied that the franchise had an incredible run and will remain in fans’ hearts for a very long time. And from what we’ve seen from the last movie so far, it looks like Indy will be going out on a high note.

Set in 1969, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was directed by James Mangold and written by Mangold and John-Henry and Jeremy “Jez: Butterworth. It brings back Harrison Ford as Indy and John Rhys-Davies as Sallah while introducing Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelson as Jurgen Voller, Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, Shaunette Renee Wilson as Mason, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, Toby Jones as Basil, and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber.

Are you going to miss Indiana Jones? Let us know in the comments below.