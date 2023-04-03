‘Indiana Jones 5’ Gets Huge Update as Harrison Ford Exits Franchise

Disney recently confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) is set to get its world premiere at this major film festival, and also shared some sad news regarding the future of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Harrison Ford’s fifth go-around as the titular adventurer in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie has been a long time coming. Arriving 15 years after 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, this new adventure will take place in 1969 and will reportedly see the beloved hero battling ex-Nazis who are now running the moon-landing program.

Dial of Destiny will also introduce Indy’s goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Pheobe Waller-Bridge), who’s said to have a substantial role in the film. Filling out the all-star cast are Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson, among others.

Directed by James Mangold, the upcoming Indiana Jones installment will get its widespread theatrical release on June 30, 2023. But before then, Disney recently announced that it will premiere at the annual Cannes Film Festival, screening May 18 on the Croisette.

While Ford has previously confirmed that he will not be returning for any more Indiana Jones movies after Dial of Destiny, it seems like Disney is making his—and the franchise’s departure—official. The company advertised the film as the “final installment of the beloved franchise” in a recent statement from its director, who wrote:

In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!

As stated by Mangold, the film does have some notable names attached to it. Dial of Destiny is produced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, as well as Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull director Steven Spielberg and series creator George Lucas serve as executive producers. Frequent Spielberg collaborator John Williams is also returning to compose the score, with his work on the Indiana Jones franchise dating back to Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.

Cannes also released a statement thanking Disney and Lucasfilm, and expressed that they are looking forward to hosting “another great cinematic adventure”:

The Festival de Cannes would like to thank The Walt Disney Company and LucasFilm for their trust and is looking forward to hosting the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which promises another great cinematic adventure around the world.

It’ll be bittersweet to watch Ford pick up the whip and hat one last time, but if the film can live up to fans’ very high expectations, then it’ll be a fitting send-off to this legendary character and this equally-as-legendary franchise. While the future of the Indiana Jones universe remains uncertain, it seems like all signs are pointing towards the franchise wrapping up for good—which, sad as it is, might be the right choice to protect the Indiana Jones legacy.

Are you sad to see Indiana Jones go, or is it time for him to hang up his hat? Let us know in the comments below.