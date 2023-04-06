Brie Larson Will Be the Next ‘Indiana Jones,’ Report Says

Brie Larson has big plans ahead.

Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to release a trailer for Larson’s new film, The Marvels (2023), which was moved out of the summer and into November due to reported poor screenings, but there are already reports coming forward about what the future might hold for the actress.

Of course, Brie Larson is most known for her role as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In all, she has played the role in Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), the Ms. Marvel episode No Normal, and of course, she will reprise the role in the upcoming film The Marvels (2023). She also portrayed Norex impersonating Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.

However, it seems that she’ll be playing a different role moving forward with The Walt Disney Company.

GFR recently reported that Larson has been pegged for a new film in the works for Disney, titled The Treasure Hunters. A name for Larson’s character has not been announced, but she is described as a “modern-day Indiana Jones,” according to the report. Though this will be an action-adventure film, it’s not known at this time if Disney will tie this to the Indiana Jones franchise as a spinoff, or if it will be a standalone film on its own. For now, we’d have to assume that it will be a stand-alone film.

Outside of her work with Disney, Brie Larson will make her debut in the Fast & Furious franchise in the next installment, Fast X.

The future of the Indiana Jones franchise is still up in the air.

So, what’s next for Dr. Jones after Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2o23) is released in 2023? The answer, unfortunately, may have fans upset.

Harrison Ford has already confirmed that this will be his last film putting on the iconic hat and cracking the bullwhip. There have been rumors that Dr. Jones might die at the end of the movie, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Though Harrison Ford has remained steadfast that Indiana Jones should be finished once he retires, there have been other rumors coming forward. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who’ll star alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth movie, has been a popular name to potentially be a replacement. In addition, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, and Harry Styles have all been rumored as possible replacements.

Of course, for now, it would seem that all things are put on hold. A reported Disney+ series has been canceled, and that would point toward the fifth movie being the final installment in the franchise. Still, Disney and Lucasfilm have already proved they love a good spinoff, so it’s not out of the question that a spinoff could be in the works, perhaps even with a different name like the one that Brie Larson is rumored to star in.

