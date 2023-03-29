Amid Dispute, Brie Larson Confirms She’s Replacing Dwayne Johnson

Brie Larson has been the subject of much discussion over the last few months, in particular.

Actress Brie Larson has become synonymous with her role as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In all, she has played the role in Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), the Ms. Marvel episode No Normal, and of course, she will reprise the role in the upcoming film The Marvels (2023). She also portrayed Norex impersonating Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.

Though Larson has become one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood because of the role, she has remained unsure about her future with Marvel Studios moving forward. Her new movie was originally set to be released in the summer but was moved to November, reportedly because of poor screenings. In addition, rumors have come forward that Larson and Disney have had disputes “behind the scenes” that have led many insiders to believe that the two parties are likely done after this film.

As Larson looks to move forward with her acting career, she has confirmed that she’ll be replacing Dwayne Johnson in a popular franchise.

In the midst of Larson’s alleged disputes with Marvel, Dwayne Johnson has had major disputes with another actor: Vin Diesel. The disputes between Johnson and Diesel were so bad that the two refused to work together, and this essentially broke up their “family” in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Now, as the plans for Fast & Furious X move forward, Larson confirmed that she’ll be joining the cast and will playing Tess, Mr. Nobody’s daughter, played by Kurt Russell in the past.

“Tess is Mr. Nobody’s daughter,” she revealed in an interview. “She is technically Agency, but she’s kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn’t go along with the way that the Agency’s headed now that her father isn’t there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that. Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she’s gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust. What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it’s an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that’s family for life.”

With Johnson essentially moving on from the franchise, Larson is another star who can bring in some major casting for the franchise.

In total, the Fast & Furious films have combined to gross more than $6 billion.

