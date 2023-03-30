Harrison Ford Shocks Fans, Won’t Retire Iconic Role After All

Harrison Ford has been in the limelight over the past few months, and for good reason.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) is just a matter of months away from its release– June 30, 2023– and fans have all been left to wonder how the fifth installment of the franchise, which started back in 1981 with Raiders of the Last Ark might end. Harrison Ford has been adamant that this is the last time he’ll crack the whip and put on the iconic hat. Several months ago, he even joked with fans that, “This is it, I’m not falling down for you again!”

With many fans wondering if Disney and Lucasfilm might continue the franchise once Harrison Ford retires, many rumors have come forward about Phoebe Waller-Bridge potentially taking over the lead in Indiana Jones following Ford. There have also been rumors that Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and Harry Styles have been considered as potential replacements for the iconic actor.

While Ford is still planning to retire Dr. Jones, he isn’t planning to retire from every role.

GFR is now reporting that Ford is in talks to reprise his role as Jack Ryan, Tom Clancy’s central protagonist, in a new project based on the 1994 novel “Debt of Honor.” If this proves to be true, this will be the first time that Ford has played the role of Jack Ryan since Clear and Present Danger (1994) nearly 30 years ago.

While many fans believed the character was retired and never would be a part of the big screen again, it seems this report indicates the opposite.

In terms of Disney, while Ford won’t be playing the role of Dr. Jones again, this doesn’t mean he’s done with the company. Harrison Ford is set to take over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character was previously played by William Hurt, who sadly passed away in 2022.

Of course, in addition to his role as Indiana Jones, fans most know Harrison Ford for playing Han Solo in the Star Wars films. He made his final appearance as the character in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

