Disney In “Panic” After ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Flops

Indiana Jones is in trouble again, but this time it’s not snakes, an ancient curse, poison, or a corrupt government. It’s the fans themselves.

The Indiana Jones franchise currently has four films– Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)– with a fifth film set to debut in 2023.

Harrison Ford is returning to his iconic role of Dr. Jones, and he has already confirmed that this will be his last film with the franchise. But, it seems that Ford’s farewell from the franchise may not be pleasing to fans.

A report from Hollywood insider Overlord DVD has now indicated that Disney has tested six different endings to the movie and that the audiences haven’t been happy with any of them.

“Indiana Jones 5 has been a troubled production, delayed a full year after this channel leaked the horrible things Kathleen Kennedy had planned for Indiana Jones. Now, after a year’s worth of reshoots and tinkering, Disney realizes that they have a disaster on their hands as test audiences reject every single version they’ve been shown!”

Some rumors are swirling that Disney is even considering sending the movie straight to Disney+ in fear that it will “flop” in the movie theaters.

As far as the ending of the movie goes, there are rumors that Phoebe-Waller Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), No Time to Die (2021)) will be replacing Harrison Ford at the film’s end. There were actually rumors of Shia LaBeouf doing the same after the 2008 film, but once it flopped, those plans changed.

Though Disney has not confirmed, there are reports that an Indiana Jones series is set to be developed for Disney+ and this could Phoebe-Waller Bridge taking over the lead role in the franchise.

Ford has hinted that we may be saying goodbye to Indy in a different way than just a warm farewell. He has indicated that everyone’s favorite archaeology professor might not make it through the next Indiana Jones film, and this might be the end of Indy.

We saw something similar with Harrison Ford’s character Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise. Knowing that it would be his last film, Ford put an end to any rumors of a return in the future when Solo was killed by his son Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

