Disney Botches New $600+ ‘Indiana Jones’ Merchandise, Makes Glaring Mistake

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

We noticed that one of Disney’s newest products comes with a glaring mistake.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023). Credit: Lucasfilm
As we are sure you’re already aware, Disney is preparing to bring back the legendary Indiana Jones franchise. The next and final installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, releases this summer on June 30, 2023, and we could not be more excited to see Harrison Ford portray what is arguably his most iconic character on the big screen once again.

Of course, Harrison Ford will be reprising his iconic role as Henry Jones Jr., better known as Indiana Jones. It has been explicitly stated that this will be Ford’s last film with the franchise.

Since 2008, the Indiana Jones franchise has consisted of four films, those being Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981), directed by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Not much is known about the plot, though quite a few details were shared in a recent article. However, one of the most interesting aspects of the new film is that Harrison Ford will reportedly be de-aged for a few scenes.

With the next film on the way, Disney is going full “Indiana Jones,” releasing tons of new products to tie into the new film as well as the classics. Guests visiting ShopDisney will find hats, prop replicas, shirts, and a whole host of other “artifacts” to satisfy their Indiana Jones obsession.

Disney recently revealed several new products that are especially exciting, though we noticed a glaring mistake on one of the pricier items. Among these items are jewelry, toys, hats, and of course, a replica jacket.

However, we noticed a spelling error on the inside of the jacket, as you can see below. Princeton is misspelled “Prinston.”

indiana-jones-jacket

Considering these jackets cost $500+, we hope this mistake gets fixed very soon. We saw Disney make a similar mistake on another item last year, which quickly got fixed.

Are you excited about the new Indiana Jones movie? Which one is your favorite?

