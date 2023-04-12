Fans Demand More ‘Indiana Jones’ as Merchandise Flies Off Shelves

Fans just want more Indiana Jones!

Of everything that they have produced, Lucasfilm is primarily known for two franchises: Star Wars and Indiana Jones, the former being the much more prominent. Over the years, both pre and post-Disney, fans have seen plenty of content from Star Wars, including cartoons, live-action series, comics, books, and more! While Indy has had its fair share, it’s clear that, since the beginning, the world’s most famous fictional archaeologist just isn’t a priority at the studio.

Shortly after Disney acquired Lucasfilm in October 2012, Kathleen Kennedy announced the production of a new Indiana Jones movie, the first content since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Fans were elated over the news but would have to wait seven long years from the 2015 announcement until any official photos, trailers, or even a title were released! Voracious Indy fans gobbled up the news and were still hungry for more.

To that end, Lucasfilm only recently began pushing out new Indy merch in a volume unheard of since 2008. In quick glimpses, press releases, and teases, fans were treated to amazing action figures from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas’ Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1983), and Indiana Jones the Last Crusade (1989). There have even been releases from James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), and fans haven’t been able to get enough!

Quite literally, there hasn’t been enough product to go around. From the Hasbro Pulse action figures to the immensely popular LEGO sets, many fans have left their stores, both online and in-person disappointed. While some figures are still available, figures based on Harrison Ford’s Doctor Jones remain scarce, and others are still difficult to find. A cursory search of LEGO’s online store reveals that the three newly released sets are still either out of stock or on backorder, leaving many fans high and dry.

It goes to show that, despite Lucasfilm’s reported focus on just Star Wars, fans are hungry for more Indiana Jones! While nostalgia definitely plays a big part, the franchise itself remains popular, and many fans are anxiously awaiting the release of Dial of Destiny, ready to see the next and final adventure of Doctor Jones (Ford). In the meantime, fans can only hope that Disney, Lucasfilm, and those they’ve contracted with restock their Indy merchandise sooner rather than later!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) swings into theaters June 30, 2023, and stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, and John Rhys-Davies as Sallah. This next and presumedly final installment will feature Ford’s last outing as the famous archaeologist as he fights against a familiar foe to get a hold of the artifact before it’s too late!

