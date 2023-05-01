Universal Closing Attraction Permanently Next Week

A long-standing attraction at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, will be closing permanently very soon.

While Florida may have Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and LEGOLAND, few theme park Resorts compare to what Universal Orlando brings to the table. From exhilarating roller coasters like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to classic dark rides like the E.T. Adventure, Universal Orlando has something for everyone.

The Resort is about to get a lot bigger, with Epic Universe set to open in 2025. This third Park will bring in a whole host of new rides, attractions, and experiences for Guests to enjoy. Most notably, the new Park will feature its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

However, with new experiences come the closure of old ones, and Universal Orlando is about to lose a classic attraction.

Earlier this year, we found out that Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure would be closing permanently very soon. This long-standing experience will be closing its doors forever on May 9, 2023, meaning Guests only have a few days left with the attraction.

Universal Orlando describes the attraction as an “Explosive Undersea Adventure.” At this time, we do not know what will replace Poseiodn’s Fury. However, the entire Lost COntinet section of the Park is rumored to be closing along with this attraction.

At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until it eventually returned following a refurbishment.

This refurbishment is quite curious, with the attraction closing for good mere months later.

Will you miss this attraction at Universal Studios? what’s your favorite ride here?