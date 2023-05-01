Disney World Abruptly Pulls The Plug on Fantasmic!

Guests were stunned after Disney quickly pulled the plug on one of its most popular theme park attractions.

Fantasmic! is one of Disney’s most beloved nighttime spectaculars and has been entertaining Guests for years. This special show can be found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Recently, the show has been facing some difficulties on both coasts.

For those who may not know, Disneyland’s version of Fantasmic! ended in a blaze of glory, quite literally. The Maleficent dragon animatronic figure burst into a fiery inferno during the performance, causing the show to come to a screeching halt. Guests were stunned as they watched the giant dragon melt in front of them.

Disney investigated the cause of the fire but did not issue an official statement. Since then, Fantasmic! has been canceled indefinitely at the Disneyland Resort, with no word on when it may make a return.

Unfortunately, Walt Disney World’s version of Fantasmic! has also been experiencing issues.

On April 30, 2023, hundreds of Guests packed into the theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, assuming they would be able to watch Fantasmic! However, things did not go to plan on Sunday night’s performance, with the show being canceled right in the middle of the action.

A few Guests shared photos of the incident on Twitter, which you can see below:

#Fantasmic just stopped right before Dragon Maleficent came out. pic.twitter.com/ajqjHKQSu3 — John Jensen – World’s Biggest Habs Fan (@Jensen_John_A) May 1, 2023

What’s entering is that the show stopped just before the Maleficent dragon appeared. Walt Disney World’s dragon figure is much different than Disneyland’s version, so it’s quite interesting to see that both dragons are apparently causing issues for the theme parks.

Do you enjoy Fantasmic!? Stay tuned here for more Disney World news!