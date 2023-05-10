Guests Now Blocked From Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

Construction walls now surround the iconic Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. Check it out here!

A lot has changed at the Walt Disney World Resort in recent years. EPCOT is currently undergoing a complete transformation, one that will bring about several new attractions, locations, and destinations for Guests to enjoy. EPCOT received its very-first roller coaster when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened last summer. Magic Kingdom also got a new roller coaster, with TRON Lightcycle/Run opening in early 2023.

However, one of the biggest changes came with a very special celebration at Disney World. Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration officially started in October 2021, and Guests have been enjoying the festivities ever since. This event brought in quite a few limited-time experiences, decorations, merchandise, and treats for Guests to enjoy.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom all received special makeovers, new additions, and merchandise in order to celebrate this major milestone.

With the celebration over now, Disney has been working hard on converting Cinderella Castle back to its more recognizable form. Walls now surround the backside of the castle, with cranes towering over the top of it too.

The new pink paint and bright blue spires will remain, but all of the 50th Anniversary materials, logos, and displays will be removed. Because of these walls, certain walkways and oaths are closed off to Guests.

Work is also being done currently at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, with Disney opting to add an entirely new section for Disney Vacation Club Members.

Walt Disney World is home to dozens of hotels and Resorts for Guests to stay, but Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort remains one of the most popular and cherished destinations at the 25,000-acre Resort.

Did you visit Walt Disney World during its anniversary? Stay tuned here for all your Disney Parks news coverage!