Disney World’s New Ride Not Operating Correctly, Walls Cover Queue

One of the newest and most exciting additions at the Walt Disney World Resort has been facing some major issues.

Over the last few months, Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has changed and evolved in some truly exciting ways. At Magic Kingdom, Guests will find TRON Lightcycle/Run, a brand-new roller coaster in Tomorrowland. EPCOT is currently being totally transformed and will soon be home to an attraction themed around Moana.

The newest addition to the Walt Disney World Resort came in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy; Cosmic Rewind. This exhilarating attraction opened in the summer of 2022 and became the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT.

This attraction features the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action! Guests will join the loveable Guardians of the Galaxy crew, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket Racoon, for this exciting mission.

Unfortunately, there have been some issues with this new ride, primarily with the pre-show.

Inside the Magic has reported on several issues occurring in the line for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind due to the tight nature of the line. At one point, Guests felt trapped inside part of the queue. Currently, the attraction is operating in “b-mode,” meaning one or more aspects of the attraction are not functioning.

We see this quite often at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Holywood Studios or on Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

As you can see in the video below, the pre-show is not operating as intended, and walls now cover certain parts of the line:

We hope these issues get worked out quickly, and Guests can once again experience this attraction in the fullest way possible.

Have you had a chance to experience this new roller coaster at Walt Disney World?