Drunk Guest Throws Table, Attacks Disney World Employee

A drunken man caused chaos at the Walt Disney World Resort, screaming at Guests and attacking a Disney Cast Member.

While the Walt Disney World Resort may be known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” that doesn’t mean that Guests won’t encounter some bizarre situations when visiting. In the last few months, we’ve seen multiple Guests break the rule at the Parks in various ways, from stripping on Disney’s Skyliner to full-on fistfights in Fantasyland, you never really know what may happen.

According to a new report, another, more serious incident occurred at Disney World involving a drunk Guest at EPCOT.

On February 9, 2023, a drunk Guest had a complete meltdown in the World Showcase section of the theme park. Patrick Delehanty, a 33-year-old man from Oklahoma caused quite some commotion during his night of drinking, a popular activity at EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Delehanty reportedly lay on the ground in the Mexico Pavilion as it was raining, meaning he was incredibly hard to miss.

Delehanty was waiting for a wheelchair when he became more aggressive and started shouting. Delehanty then picked up a stanchion and attempted to throw it at a Disney Cast Member. Delehanty was not able to throw it and slammed it on th ground. Patrick then picked up a table and threw it.

During the incident, the Disney Cast Member targeted by Delehanty attempted to redirect other Guests from the scene. While the Cast Member redirected traffic, Delehanty then attacked them. Delehanty came up and struck him across the face, according to the arrest report.

Delehanty then took off into a backstage area of the Park. At the end of the night, Patrick Delehanty was arrested and charged with battery and trespass on Disney World property.

The Cast Member attacked by the man is reportedly pressing charges.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed while at Walt Disney World? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney news coverage!