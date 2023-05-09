Guest Reports Screaming, “Abusive” Parent at Disneyland

A concerned Guest ran to social media to share their story of “abusive” parenting they witnessed while at Disney.

A trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World should be the vacation of a lifetime. The Disney theme parks are filled to the brim with fun and magic, allowing families to make memories that will last a lifetime. Unfortunately, this is not always the case.

One Guest shared a very troubling incident that they witnessed at the Disneyland Resort. The Guest states they were sitting at the tables behind the Little Red Wagon waiting for their food when they “heard screaming from the standby line.”

The screaming came from a woman and was directed toward her presumed daughter. The woman got increasingly loud toward the child and then walked her toward the first aid location in the theme park.

Eventually, things got so bad that the two were separated and interviewed. The Guest claims the father stood on the side the entire time during the incident.

The Guest also claims that security took the woman’s ID and questioned her for quite some time. After questioning, the group headed down Main Street U.S.A., and presumably left the Park.

The Guest explains that while the situation may not seem all that bad, the volume and intensity of the yelling were hard to watch. The Guest also describes how everyone around the group went “eerily” quiet.

Anytime Guests witness something wrong at the Disney Parks and Resorts, they are encouraged to inform a Disney Cast Member or security officer. A trip to Disney is magical, but it’s also stressful. It’s not uncommon to see tensions rise while Guests visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World, but it’s still very important to call out potentially abusive behavior when you see it.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney news coverage.