Disneyland Faces Major Issues, Several Rides Closed

The Disneyland Resort faced some serious issues recently, forcing multiple rides and attractions to close at both Parks.

While there may be many Disney Parks and Resorts all across the world, few are as special as the Disneyland Resort in Anehin, California. With this Disney Resort being the original, it’s bound to be a little more magical than others. The Resort features an incredible collection of rides and attractions, some of which are the most famous theme park rides in the entire world.

From “it’s a small world” to Peter Pan’s Flight, Disneyland has Guests covered when it comes to dark rides. But Disneyland also has quite a few thrilling adventures as well. Of course, there’s the classic Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds, rides that have been a part of the Resort for decades. Guests also have fresher experiences like Radiator Springs Racers and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT!

Unfortunately, this past weekend proved to be too much for the Resort, with several rides experiencing issues and downtime.

Inside the Magic checked the wait times throughout the day at both Parks and noticed several rides were listed as “closed temporarily.” Radiator Springs Racers, Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, Storybook Land Canal Boats, and the Indiana Jones Adventure all went down throughout the day.

To make matters worse, several rides and attractions were already closed for refurbishment, including Matterhorn Bobsleds and Silly Symphony Swings.

Hopefully, this was just a bad day for Disneyland, and all the kinks get worked out for the approaching busy Summer season. The newest addition to the Disneyland Resort came in along with the revamped Mickey’s Toontown area.

Guests on the west coast can now enjoy Minnie & Mickey’s RUnaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened n Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

What’s your favorite classic Disneyland Ride? Have you visited Disneyland recently?