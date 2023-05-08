Universal Studios Attraction Closes Forever Tomorrow

One of the longest-standing attractions at the Universal Orlando Resort will close its doors for good very, very soon.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to some incredible rides, attractions, and experiences. However, the Resort has closed several iconic and beloved attractions over the last few decades, and while the newer additions are great, some Guests may long for the days of the “classic” Universal Studios experience.

Unfortunately, the Resort is set to close another long-standing attraction.

Poseidon’s Fury has been a staple of Universal’s Islands of Adventure since it first opened in 1999. The attraction is incredibly unique, as it’s not really a ride or a static show but an immersive experience Guests can enjoy.

As Inside the Magic reported earlier this year, this iconic attraction is experiencing its final days at the Resort. May 9, 2023, marks the official last operating day of Poseidon’s Fury, meaning Guests have less than 24 hours left with this historic attraction.

At this time, no word has been given on what will replace the attraction, but rumors have swirled suggesting the entire Lost Cintenet area of the theme park could be redone.

Despite the sadness that may come with the closure of an attraction, there’s plenty to be excited about at the Universal Orlando Resort. Most notably, Universal is hard at work on its third theme park, Epic Universe. This massive new addition to the Orlando Resort will feature a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter section as well as its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

This Mario-themed land first opened at Universal Studios Japan before making its way into the U.S. Parks at Universal Hollywood.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? What’s your favorite Universal Studios ride? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your theme park news coverage!