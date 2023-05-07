Disney Cancels Refurbishment For Legendary Attraction

Disney has curiously canceled a refurbishment of one of its most iconic and legendary theme park attractions.

Over the last several decades, Disney has become a leader in the theme park community when it comes to providing exhilarating rides, attractions, and experiences to Guests. From classic family-friendly rides like “it’s a small world” to brand-new experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Disney.

However, perhaps Disney’s most infamous attraction is already several decades old.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are home to many different roller coasters, there may not be a more iconic one than Space Mountain. This thrilling, “high speed” adventure through total darkness first debuted at the Magic Kindom in Orlando, Florida, in 1975 and has since made an appearance at every other Disney Resort.

Not all versions are created equal, though, with the one found in Disneyland Paris being quite different than the original Magic Kingdom version.

Recently, Disney canceled the planned refurbishment of Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris. This refurbishment would’ve begun on May 22 and ended on June 2, but this was canceled. The reason it was canceled was because the maintenance team was able to do the necessary work back in April when Space Mountain encountered issues at the Resort.

Inside the Magic reported on this closure earlier this year. The version found at Disneyland Paris is especially unique. This attraction has a long history at the Resort, undergoing several iterations over the years. Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris was eventually turned into Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain in 2016 and has stuck with this theming ever since.

There have been several other closures announced for the Disneyland Paris Resort, check those out by clicking here. The version found at Tokyo Disneyland is set to undergo a complete transformation, which will involve it permanently closing and being built back from the ground up.

What’s your favorite Disney theme park ride or attraction?