Universal Studios Emergency Forces Guests to Evacuate

Days ahead of its permanent closure, a classic Universal Studios experience was forced to evacuate entirely.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to some of the best theme park rides and attractions in the country. From The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Springfield, there’s also something for everyone to enjoy, no matter their age, height, or interest.

However, one of Universal’s longest-standing attractions will be closing very soon. Earlier this year, we found out that Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure would be shutting down permanently this summer. The final days of the attraction are approaching fast, with some Guests flocking online to purchase merchandise for a crazy markup.

Unfortunately, in its final days, this attraction has faced some issues resulting in a complete evacuation.

On Friday, Poseidon’s Fury was evacuated after a fire alarm was triggered in the building. A video of the evacuation can be seen below, shared by ParkTwister (@ParkTwister):

Poseidon’s Fury forced to evacuate due to fire alarm in the building.

This attraction experienced several issues when reopening earlier this year. Universal Orlando describes the attraction as an “Explosive Undersea Adventure.” As we stated earlier, Guests don’t have much time to experience this attraction, with the final day of operation being May 9, 2023.

At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until it eventually returned. However, we now know the reopening of this attraction wouldn’t last long, with it set to close this summer.

While the closure of this iconic piece of Universal Studios history may be sad, there’s plenty of things on the horizon to be excited for if you’re a Universal fan. Most notably, Universal is hard at work on its third Orlando Park.

This new expansion is called Epic Universe and is set to open in the summer of 2025. This huge new addition to the Universal Orlando Resort property will include various properties and franchises as well as a new version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

