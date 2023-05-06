Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Disney World Employee

A man was arrested after assaulting an employee at a bar at the Walt Disney World Resort.

A man is now facing criminal charges after he allegedly slapped a woman on the butt at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The incident occurred at a hotel bar on the Resort property.

According to the report, The man is from Sioux Falls and was at the hotel bar at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. The woman he slapped was a security guard working at the hotel.

Andrew Ticknor, 36, was arrested for the incident back when it took place in March of 2023. Ticknor faces a battery charge

The report that details the arrest states Ticknor was “intoxicated and stumbling around near the entrance of the restaurant,” during the time of the incident. The security guard explained to authorities that Ticknor approached her and “open hand slapped her left buttock at one point.”

The security guard did not originally want to press charges but later changed her mind after speaking to her manager. Ticknor was asked to leave, which he did until he returned shortly after the event. This is when Ticknor was arrested.

Ticknor eventually left the hotel but later returned to his room at Coronado Springs, prompting the resort’s manager to contact authorities, who then arrested Ticknor.

Orange County Circuit Court records show that Ticknor pleaded not guilty to two first-degree misdemeanor charges, with a trial date set for June 26.

Earlier this year, a group of Guests were caught sneaking into the Walt Disney World Resort. The incident resulted in a man being arrested and charged with third-degree grand theft and trespassing.

