Disney Closing Tower of Terror Indefinitely Soon

in Disneyland Paris

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, an iconic Disney ride, in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris

Credit: Disney

We just got word that one of Disney’s most popular and exhilarating theme park attractions will be closing very soon.

Disneyland Paris hotel at sunset
Credit: Disneyland Paris

To many, the Disneyland Paris Resort is the most beautiful and aesthetically pleasing Disney Resort in the World. Of course, plenty of people like to hate on the Walt Disney Studios Park, the Disneyland Park in Paris is incredible. The Park features a stunning rendition of Sleeping Beauty Castle, complete with a fire-breathing dragon in a lair underneath the castle walls.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is an incredible place to visit if you’ve never been and is a worthy addition to the suite of Disney Parks around the globe. The Resort is filled with classic Disney rides and attractions as well as some unique offerings.

Unfortunately, we just got word that a popular attraction will be closing its elevator doors very soon.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, an iconic Disney ride, in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney

The Resort’s version of Tower of Terror will be closing on July 1, 2023, for a refurbishment. At this time, we are unsure how long the attraction will be closed. This classic drop ride can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Tokyo DisneySea, Walt Disney Studios Park, and formerly located at Disney California Adventure.

This will surely come as a disappointment to those planning on visiting Disneyland Paris this summer. However, Guests still have a lot to look forward to, especially if they’re a Marvel fan.

At the previously mentioned Walt Disney Studios Park, Guests will find Avengers Campus, and dedicated to everything Marvel. Here, Guests can interact with their favorite Marvel characters like Thor, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man.

The land features two fun rides as well as a few places to shop and eat and has been a big success ever since it opened last summer.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris yet? What’s your favorite Disney theme park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments section down below!

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!