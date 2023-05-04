Disney Shutting Down Classic Ride This Summer

Disney is planning on closing one of its most unique and family-friendly experiences at one of its theme park.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are filled to the brim with some of the most fun and magical experiences Guests can find at any theme park. From Space Mountain to “it’s a small world,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy when at Disney.

Guests can expect new things around every corner, especially if they haven’t visited in a while. At Magic Kingdom and EPCOT in Walt Disney World, Guests can experience two new roller coasters, TRON Lightcycle/Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

At Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened in Doisney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, with every new thing comes the closure of another, and the Disney Parks and Resorts are no strangers to ride downtime.

In an unfortunate trend, the Disneyland Paris Resort has revealed another ride closure. Both The Land of Fairy Tales and Casey Jr. – the Little Circus Train attractions will shut down beginning on July 10. They will both reopen on July the 28, if all things go according to plan. Inside the Magic just reported on another major attraction closure at Disneyland Paris, check that out here.

Of course, Guests can still enjoy both the Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park at the Paris Resort. At Walt Disney Studios, Guests can experience the new Avengers Campus area, a new land themed entirely around Marvel.

Here Guests can interact with their favorite characters and enjoy two new attractions, eat fun food, and take in the unique atmosphere.

