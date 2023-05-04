Massive Disney World Ride Closed Unexpectedly, Guests Turned Away

One of the most impressive, immersive, and incredible attractions at Disney World has been closed unexpectedly.

By far, one of the most impressive attractions to ever open at Walt Disney World is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This immersive experience can be found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, this ride is experiencing issues this morning, with the ride being listed as “Temporarily Closed.” It’s never good when a ride of this caliber goes down, but with today being “May the 4th,” it’s incredibly disappointing that it’s not operating.

Hopefully, Disney can work out the kinks, and Guests will soon be able to enjoy this amazing attraction. Of course, there are plenty of other things to do and see in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This incredible land is filled to the brim with activities, allowing Guests to get lost in their very own Star Wars adventure.

In the meantime, Florida Guests can enjoy the rest of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, including rides like Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Tours, Muppet Vision 3D, and Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway.

For those who may not know, “May the 4th” is a special Star Wars holiday that allows fans of the franchise to celebrate in very unique and fun ways. On this day, fans can look forward to exciting Star Wars news as well as activities across the world.

Guests can try blue or green milk, grab a snack cooked on a giant jet engine, build their very own lightsaber, and take in the beautiful scenery on the fictional planet of Batuu. Disneyland features an identical version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, meaning Guests on both coasts can enjoy this amazing area.

What’s your favorite Star Wars experience in Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comment section below!